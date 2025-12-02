Photography Services

Tokyo & Kamakura

japan
united-kingdom
Portrait photography

Seamless Photography Experience

We support individual and corporate clients at every stage of their photography project, providing reliable multilingual assistance in English, French, and Japanese, in the Tokyo area and throughout Japan. From the first contact to the final shoot, we guide you, your team, or your executives with clarity, attention, and care. Our creative approach enhances your image for personal use, internal communication, and professional social media. The result is a collection of contemporary, high-quality photographs that truly stand out.

Portrait Photography

Portrait

From personal portraits to studio sessions and corporate imagery, our portrait services reveal your presence with clarity and style.

Private Celebrations

Event

Whether it’s private celebrations or corporate events, we capture ambiance, emotion, and key moments with authenticity and care.

corporate portrait

Corporate

Enhance your image by showcasing your people, spaces, and activities with style and impact, fully supporting your communication strategy.

Editorial

Editorial

We capture powerful images that enhance your story, website, publication, or editorial work with a meaningful visual narrative.

Mobile Photo Studio

Take advantage of our Mobile Photo Studio

Wherever you are, the studio comes to you. We can set up a complete mobile photo studio directly in your home or office to create portraits that truly reflect your essence and personality. We work with professional Profoto equipment, a brand widely trusted for its exceptional quality and reliability.

Rates & Packages

Choosing the right service should be simple and transparent. Shonan Focus offers clear pricing based on the duration of the assignment and the coverage you require.

View Rates